NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will extend its hours beginning Tuesday.

The hours will be extended on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., by appointment. Walk-ins are still welcome on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. Fridays are also by appointment only from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Individuals can also volunteer at the adoption center. Those interested can email VolunteerNACC@norfolk.gov.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc or call (757) 441-5505.