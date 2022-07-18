RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk and the Eastern Shore are among several Virginia localities launching new tourism programs.
The programs were developed through Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) DRIVE 2.0 State Tourism Plan Implementation Workshops, where community stakeholders focus on developing or enhancing tourism promotion.
At the end of implementation, communities will receive a $10,000 grant to assist with further developing the plans. More than 1200 community and business leaders across the state participated in the DRIVE 2.0 program and workshops.
According to Virginia Gov. Youngkin, more than 100 tourism programs have been created across the state.
“This will lead to meaningful change for our communities across the Commonwealth, and further underscores Virginia’s reputation as the best place to live, work, and travel,” said Youngkin.
The following represent the 27 communities that have completed the DRIVE 2.0 program:
- Alleghany Highlands
- Arlington County
- City of Bristol
- Charlottesville-Albemarle County
- City of Petersburg
- Eastern Shore of Virginia
- Fairfax County
- Floyd County
- Giles County
- City of Harrisonburg
- Hopewell-Prince George County
- Lexington-Rockbridge Area
- Nelson County
- City of Norfolk
- Northern Neck
- Prince William County
- Pulaski County
- Richmond Region Tourism
- Scott County
- Smithfield/Isle of Wight County
- Smyth County
- Surry County
- Town of Damascus
- Town of Kilmarnock
- Town of Marion
- Town of Saltville
