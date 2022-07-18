RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk and the Eastern Shore are among several Virginia localities launching new tourism programs.

The programs were developed through Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) DRIVE 2.0 State Tourism Plan Implementation Workshops, where community stakeholders focus on developing or enhancing tourism promotion.



At the end of implementation, communities will receive a $10,000 grant to assist with further developing the plans. More than 1200 community and business leaders across the state participated in the DRIVE 2.0 program and workshops.

According to Virginia Gov. Youngkin, more than 100 tourism programs have been created across the state.

“This will lead to meaningful change for our communities across the Commonwealth, and further underscores Virginia’s reputation as the best place to live, work, and travel,” said Youngkin.

The following represent the 27 communities that have completed the DRIVE 2.0 program:

Alleghany Highlands

Arlington County

City of Bristol

Charlottesville-Albemarle County

City of Petersburg

Eastern Shore of Virginia

Fairfax County

Floyd County

Giles County

City of Harrisonburg

Hopewell-Prince George County

Lexington-Rockbridge Area

Nelson County

City of Norfolk

Northern Neck

Prince William County

Pulaski County

Richmond Region Tourism

Scott County

Smithfield/Isle of Wight County

Smyth County

Surry County

Town of Damascus

Town of Kilmarnock

Town of Marion

Town of Saltville