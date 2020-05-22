Norfolk airport makes changes for traveler, employee safety during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport has made some changes to help protect travelers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes are in public areas and encourage social distancing. The airport is also emphasizing people wear face coverings and increasing sanitation practices.

Here’s the rundown on the changes:

All employees and contractors must wear face coverings while in public areas in terminal buildings. All airport tenants, travelers and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings as well.

Overhead announcements, video messages and posters are throughout the airport to remind people about handwashing, social distancing and face coverings.

Janitorial teams have increased how often they clean and are using disinfectant foggers to public areas. Hand sanitizer is available in high-traffic areas.

Plastic shields are now in place in high-traffic areas such as airline ticket counters and TSA security checkpoints.

Travelers should plan to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time.

Boarding passes should also be printed at home ahead of time or mobile boarding passes should be used to limit the amount of touchpoints in the airport.

People bringing travelers to the airport should plan to drop them at the curb unless they’re helping unaccompanied minors, travelers with disabilities or others who need assistance.

