Norfolk Airport executive director announces retirement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Commissioners announced at their meeting on Thursday that the Executive Director will retire effective March 1, 2022.

Robert S. Bowen has been working at airport since the summer of 1974 when he began at the Piedmont Aviation fixed base operation. After several years with Piedmont, he joined the Airport Authority full time in 1988 as the Director of Operations.

He has since served as the Deputy Executive Director and as the Executive Director since March 1, 2016.

“Robert Bowen has devoted over four decades of dedicated service and leadership to Norfolk International Airport. He leaves a legacy of excellence that will be visible for years to come at every corner of the Airport and within the organization he has led.” said Board Chairman Branch. “His steady hand, particularly through the pandemic, leaves the Airport poised to quickly return to pre-COVID service.”

During Bowen’s tenure, the airport has initiated 120 capital improvement projects and introduced three new ultra-low-cost airlines.

The search for the next Executive Director will be conducted by the Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.