Norfolk airport announces new nonstop flights to Florida

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Norfolk International Airport say Allegiant Air is adding new seasonal nonstop flights to Florida this November.

Between Nov. 14, 2019 and April 12, 2020, Allegiant will offer flights to Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers, Florida every Thursday and Sunday.

A departing flight from Norfolk to Punta Gorda would cost as low $60 (on Dec. 12), according to Allegiant’s website, but that flight only had five seats available as of this story being published.

Other flights between Norfolk and Punta Gorda are listed as costing between $74 and $164. Some returning flights show costs as low as $44 — and as high as $151.

Robert S. Bowen, executive director Norfolk Airport Authority, said in a statement, “Allegiant Air’s expansion of service at ORF is a sign of confidence in the Norfolk market which has seen a 33% growth in passengers in the last 4 years and is on a path toward one of the best years in our history in 2019.”

More information about the flights can be found on Allegiant’s website.