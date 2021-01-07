Norfolk accepting interest letters for position of councilmember representing Superward 7

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The election of Councilwoman Angelia Graves to the House of Delegates has created a vacancy on Norfolk City Council.

As a result, and until a special election is held, the Council of the City of Norfolk is accepting letters of interest from those who wish to be considered for appointment to the position of councilmember representing Superward 7.

The City Council encourages all interested citizens, who are registered voters in the city of Norfolk and reside in Superward 7 (map below), to submit a Letter of Interest.

The letter must state the desire to serve on the governing body along with a printed statement of qualifications, resume, and contact information on or before noon, January 11, 2021.

Map of Superward 7 district

(Courtesy: City of Norfolk)

Submit packages to:

Richard A. Bull, City Clerk

810 Union Street, Room 1006

Norfolk, VA 23510

or via email

