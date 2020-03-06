Norfolk accepting applications for Emerging Leaders Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is accepting applications for its Emerging Leaders Program this summer.

The job teaches students between 16 and 21-years old about how city government works and the different departments that keep Norfolk running.

It is a full-time summer job that pays $8.55 per hour. Participants must commit to working 40 hours per week.

In past years, several departments have been involved in the program such as Public Health, Marketing and Communications, Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Norfolk Police Department, the Animal Care Center, and the Zoo.

Organizers say it is a great opportunity to develop job skills and learn more about careers in local government.

The program takes place from June 15th to August 14th.

Participants must be U.S. citizens, Norfolk residents, and currently enrolled in high school, a vocational or trade school, or an accredited college or university.

You can apply through the city of Norfolk website.

The deadline to apply is March 8th. Selected applicants will be notified no earlier than April 1st.