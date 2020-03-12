Norfolk Academy student tested for coronavirus after possible exposure

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Academy student and their family are being tested for coronavirus and are self-quarantining, school officials say.

The Norfolk Academy student and members of their family were exposed to a person overs spring break who has since tested positive for coronavirus — also called COVID-19. The student and their family are not exhibiting symptoms, but will receive their official test results this weekend, according to a Norfolk Academy email obtained by 10 On Your Side.

Although the Virginia Department of Health says the risk to Norfolk Academy students and faculty is low, the school will be closed on March 13 and March 16 for cleaning. Additionally, faculty will receive training for possible remote instruction on March 16.

Students have been instructed to take their study materials home in preparation for remote learning. Faculty is working on a plan for distance learning that will be implemented if it becomes necessary.

