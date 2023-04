NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk 911 center’s 911 and the non-emergency phone lines are experiencing technical issues Tuesday morning.

For those who need to get ahold of Norfolk dispatch, the city is advising people to use any of the following numbers:

Ph. # Phone # 1 757-274-5128 2 757-274-5126 3 757-274-5131 4 757-274-5124 5 757-274-5129 6 757-274-5071 7 757-274-5072 8 757-274-5114 9 757-274-5130 10 757-274-5127 Phone numbers to reach 911 dispatchers in Norfolk (Courtesy: City of Norfolk)