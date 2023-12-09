NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A nonprofit organization served meals along with financial relief and holiday cheer to hundreds of local military families on Friday.

Courtesy: Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront provided meal kits, with all the essentials for a traditional holiday meal, to 300 military families from Naval Station Norfolk during its Holiday Meals for Military event.

According to the nonprofit, as many as 26 percent of enlisted active-duty service members report some level of food insecurity — this is more than twice the national average.

This year, Operation Homefront will help feed more than 14,000 military families at more than 100 events across the country.