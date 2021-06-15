Nonprofit organization to host food distribution event for military families Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A nonprofit organization is hosting a food distribution event for members of the military community Wednesday.

The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host the event for active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families in Hampton Roads as part of the 1 Million Meals Challenge with a goal to provide 1 million meals to military families in need across the nation.

The event will be held at the Military Circle Mall on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, families are asked to pre-register for the

event.