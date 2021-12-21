Republicans choose nominee for House of Delegates 89th District special election

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Republicans and have made their choice for who will serve as their nominee for the House of Delegates 89th District special election.

The election is set for Jan. 11 and is being held because Del. Jay Jones (D) announced last week he would step down from the 89th District seat at the end of the year.

Jones was just re-elected to his seat in the House of Delegates this November after a failed run in the primary for Virginia attorney general. His announcement came just two days after he shared that he and his wife were expecting a child this upcoming summer.

Republicans have nominated 39-year-old Giovanni Dolmo to run for the position.

Domo, a Honduran immigrant and father of two, is a pastor and a community tutor for local children. Dolmo also served 10 years in the U.S. Navy and is currently working with the Norfolk Police Department on community policing initiatives.

“I was inspired by my parents, who emigrated here and became proud Americans,” Dolmo said in a news release from the Republican Party of Norfolk. “It led me to join the military and give back to our country.”

Democrats are also working to decide on their nominee for the 89th District special election.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side reported that the local Democratic party has managed to find controversy in selecting its nominee. The controversy centers around residency requirements and whether all candidates looking to carry the party’s nomination are qualified to hold office if elected.

The Democrats were expected to choose their candidate via drive-thru caucus on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the International Longshoreman’s Building, 3300 E Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

