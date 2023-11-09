NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will hold a hiring event in Norfolk on Nov. 15, to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the NOAA Marine Operations Center – Atlantic, located at 439 W. York Street.

NOAA ships operate in the U.S. and around the world and are run by a combination of NOAA commissioned officers and civilian professional mariners.

NOAA is actively hiring for positions in the deck, engine, steward and electronic technician departments.

NOAA staff will be at the hiring event to answer questions and expedite the hiring process for qualified individuals.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens. Please bring a photo I.D. Applicants are also encouraged to bring, if available:

Merchant Mariners Credential

Maritime training certificates

Transportation Worker Identification Card

Military service record

More details can be found at: https://www.omao.noaa.gov/marinerjobevents.