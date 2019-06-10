No serious injuries reported in Norfolk crash

Norfolk

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of motorcycle crash in Norfolk on June 8, 2019. Photo credit: Jennifer Lynn

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There were no serious injuries reported in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Avenger Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the Avenger was turning left onto E. Bayview Blvd., when the motorcyclist tried to beat the light on Chesapeake Blvd. and crashed into the Avenger.

The accident happened around 10 p.m.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other driver also received minor injuries, police say.

There is no word yet if either driver will face charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10