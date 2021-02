NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in an apartment fire Thursday night on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 7200 block of Hampton Blvd. near Pasadena Court, across from the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club.

WAVY is working to learn more about the fire and if anyone was displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.