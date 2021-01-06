No luck again this year; Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Organizers had the date. The parade route was set. All they needed was some luck that the pandemic wouldn’t cancel the Ocean View Parade for a second year straight, but that didn’t happen.

It’s official. 10 On Your Side confirmed with an Ocean View Parade representative that the decision was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols required to keep everyone safe.

Virus levels are expected to peak around early February in Virginia, but even if levels were reduced by March and COVID-19 vaccines were available to most people by that point, organizers say the logistics don’t work out.

“Realistically, even if it were to change tomorrow, there’s just no way that it could be put together,” Tricia Martin told WAVY News.

They are now looking forward to 2022. “Fingers crossed,” Martin said.