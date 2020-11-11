No Kid Hungry gives Norfolk schools $200k to help purchase food truck for meal distribution, give staff hazard pay

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools received a $200,000 donation to support free meals.

No Kid Hungry Virginia says the money will be used to buy a truck to distribute food to students.

The nonprofit also says the funding will go toward hazard pay for employees during the pandemic.

Experts estimate one in four children nationwide could face food insecurity this year.

Since schools were forced to turn to remote learning when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and caused shutdowns in March, teams have thought up a variety of food distribution models to help safely get meals to children, including grab-and-go service at schools and food delivery along

bus routes, according to No Kid Hungry.

“We continue to be thankful for the compassionate and dedicated school nutrition teams across the state who are stepping up to feed students during this crisis,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, a campaign of Share Our Strength.

No Kid Hungry has given more than $1.5 million in grants for Virginia schools since March.

