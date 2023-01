NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Norfolk Friday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the call for the structure fire came in around 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

Officials say there was no one home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported.