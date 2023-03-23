NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported after a house fire Thursday evening in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 6:23 p.m. in the 6600 block of Pilot Ave. Officials say crews arrived to find fire coming from the second floor of the home.

Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

An adult and two children were in the home at the time of the fire, but the smoke detectors alerted the occupants.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and it was marked under control at 6:38 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.