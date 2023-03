Crews respond to house fire on Banning Rd. in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say no injuries were reported after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 1:52 p.m. in the 1600 block of Banning Rd.

Crews respond to house fire on Banning Rd. in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

Officials say that the fire was caused by a lithium battery. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and the fire was marked under control at 2:04 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.