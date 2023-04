NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported following a garage fire Monday morning in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 6:51 a.m. in the 8300 block of Norristown Dr.

No injuries reported following garage fire in Norfolk ( Photo Courtesy: Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents-Matt Grubbs)

Officials says crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire coming from the detached garage. The fire was marked under control at 7:02 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.