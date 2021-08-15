No injuries reported following 2nd alarm fire in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a Sunday morning apartment fire on Ocean View in Norfolk.

According to fire officials, the call for the residential house fire came in just after 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Little Bay Ave.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke and flames. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm after flames were seen venting through the roof.

The fire was deemed under control around 8:45 a.m. Officials told 10 On Your Side all the units were deemed uninhabitable.

There were no residents inside the building during the fire. The cause is still under investigation.