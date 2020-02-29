No injuries reported after vehicle hits Norfolk power pole, officials say

Breaking News
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials responded to a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk involving a power pole Saturday afternoon.

First responders say they arrived at the 900 block of East Little Creek Road a little before 3:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, officials say they found a vehicle had damaged a power pole in a crash. They add that one person was hurt, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if the driver is facing any charges.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

