NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a truck caught fire Friday morning on N. Military Highway.

Norfolk dispatchers said the call came in from the 400 block just before 8 a.m. and the fire was under control as of 8:40 a.m.

Dashcam footage showed a large cloud of black smoke could be seen from away, with the truck fully engulfed.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.