NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after an overhang collapsed in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to Norfolk-Rescue, firefighters rushed to East Beach Marina Apartments on Pretty Lake Avenue just after 8 p.m. Monday after a balcony overhang from the fourth floor collapsed.

There are still limited information, however, officials say there were no injuries reported following the incident.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the collapse.