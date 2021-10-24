No injuries following two-vehicle crash on Colley Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say there were no injuries reported following a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk Sunday morning.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 10 a.m. at the intersection of 26th Street and Colley Avenue.
There were no injuries reported. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
