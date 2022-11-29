NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue officials say the call for the residential fire came in around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the back side of the home. The fire was under control around 7:15 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. Officials say two residents and two pet dogs were able to evacuate safely.