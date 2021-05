NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire in Norfolk Saturday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the fire around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Greenleaf Drive.

Crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the home and discovered a small on the second floor. Officials say the fire was extinguished with a small amount of water.

Crews were able to clear up within an hour and half.