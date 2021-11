NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers said there were no injuries after a house fire on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

The call reporting the fire came in at 2:51 p.m. in the 6200 block of Hampton Boulevard.

As of 3:10 p.m., everyone was out of the house and no injuries had been reported.

House fire on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Nov. 11, 2021. (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

