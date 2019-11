NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire late Tuesday night.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue said they were notified around 11 p.m. for the fire in the 3100 block of Oklahoma Avenue.

When first crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the home. The fire extended to the attic area and was knocked down a short time later.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.