No injuries after fire on Corprew Avenue in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk fire crews say they responded to a residential structure fire on Corprew Avenue Friday afternoon.
The emergency call came in at 3:37 p.m. reporting a fire in the 2500 block.
The fire was quickly extinguished when crews arrived.
No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Jamestown-Scotland Ferry awarded more than $4 million in grants
- A newborn spotted eagle ray has died at the Virginia Aquarium
- Biofuel makers call for inclusion in next coronavirus relief package
- Chopper 10 Weekly Roundup: July 31, 2020
- Officials remind residents of safety tips, preparation for Hurricane Isaias