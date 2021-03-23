No injuries after car drives into water near Harbor Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say two people are safe after their car drove into the water near Harbor Park in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the incident happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue. The call came in at 4:52 p.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials said both people got themselves out of the car before crews arrived on scene.

No one was transported to the hospital.

There were no injuries.