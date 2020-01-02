‘No deal’: Father turns down plea bargain in son’s beating death, case moves forward

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The case against Hank Smith, a father whose son was beaten to death in November 2018, moved forward Thursday after an arraignment in the Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Smith is charged with felony homicide in the death of Larkin Carter Carr, 4.

The case involving the death of Larkin originally had Smith’s girlfriend and her teenage son charged with killing the little boy. Back then, Smith was charged only with child abuse and neglect and reckless endangerment.

“They offered me a deal,” Smith said of a deal deal with prosecutors during an exclusive jailhouse interview this week with WAVY News 10.

Smith said the offer went like this: plead guilty to one count of child abuse and neglect, and two counts of reckless endangerment in the beating death of Larkin.

“I had to admit to something I didn’t have nothing to do with,” Smith said.

In addition, he’d have to testify against his girlfriend Catherine Seals, and her son, 14-year-old Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn. Smith, Seals, and Hartshorn were all living under the same roof on Sangamore Avenue with Larkin and his little brother Tyler when police say the teenager was beating Larkin as a form of discipline.

Under the deal, Smith would face no more than 27 months. He turned it down, thinking it would jeopardize his parenting rights. Prosecutors added a felony homicide charge, and authorities caught up with Smith last month in Harrisonburg.

“When we pulled into the driveway there was about 15, 20 U.S. marshals sitting at the bottom of the driveway,” Smith said.

Smith denies knowing that his girlfriend’s son was doing what police claim — punching Larkin repeatedly and even slamming a chair into his chest. He died at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters with as many as 90 bruises.

It’s unclear how the abuse affected Larkin mentally or psychologically, but Smith says he seemed to have a learning disability.

“Larkin — he was kind of slow. I took him to the school board to see about getting stuff at school, you know, head start, but they said he didn’t need it.”

Smith is due back in court Jan. 6 for a bond hearing. Seals pleaded guilty to felony homicide in the case, and her sentencing hearing is slated for later this month. As part of her deal, she can get no more than 21 years 6 months.

Bolsinger-Hartshorn was 14 at the time and is charged as an adult with second degree murder. A judge is scheduled to determine later this month if he is competent to stand trial. Pending those results, Robert will be tried as an adult on a second-degree murder charge in Norfolk Circuit Court.

