NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thrill-seeking fans of all ages are invited to experience the action-packed Nitro Circus as the stunt show stop by Norfolk.

“Nitro Circus: Good, Bad & Rad” will be at Harbor Park Stadium on August 27. The high adrenaline event with its thrill-loving daredevils will be led by Ryan “R-Willy” Williams and Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, throwing down on a dynamic new stage set that offers fans an even better view of the action. Additionally, Good, Bad & Rad will also shine a spotlight on new talent for the next generation.

The new show features new entertainment features like the A SHOC Fun Box, where athletes first aim to jump up 30 feet into the air to land on a small platform suspended in mid-air, then attempt flips and spins before dropping down to hit the lander below.

