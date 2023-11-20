NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk wants to hear from residents. NFK2050, the city’s comprehensive plan update, launched in October.

Now the team is hitting the road with five listening workshops. The listening workshops will give residents an opportunity to share their input during the listening phase.

All five of the following sessions will be open house style with a drop-in, drop-out format:

Thursday, Nov. 30, 4 – 7 p.m., Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library (111 W. Ocean View Ave.)

Monday, Dec. 4, 4 – 7 p.m., Norview Community Center (6380 Sewells Point Rd.)

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 – 7 p.m., Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library (2350 Berkley Ave.)

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 – 7 p.m., Lamberts Point Community Center (1251 W. 42nd St.)

Monday, Dec. 11, 4 – 7 p.m., Fairlawn Recreation Center (1014 Kempsville Rd.)

There will be an online version of the workshop for those unable to attend the events in person.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.