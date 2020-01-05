‘Next gen’ self-checkout store lands at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The future of retail has landed. Well, at least at Norfolk International Airport.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the airport showed off its new “next gen” automated self-checkout store.

The store is part of the Hudson Group chain, one of the largest travel retailers in the nation.

Flyers on the go between connecting flights will now be able to stop at the store located on Concourse A detailed with bright digital ad boards and a spacious spot filled with a wide variety of products to help ease your travels.