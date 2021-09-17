Newtown Road interchange, at I-264, to close overnight this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, VDOT announced that will implement a full, overnight closure of Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange for bridge work on September 18.

The closure will take place on both northbound and southbound lanes of Newtown Road as early as 7 p.m. on September 18 and run through 5 a.m. on September 19.

Officials say that the northbound lanes of Newtown Road will be closed just north of Greenwich Road and the southbound lanes of Newtown Road will be closed just south of Center Drive.

In addition to the closure, the left turns will be restricted from the I-264 off-ramp onto exit 15 to Newtown Road. However, Greenwich Road will remain open to traffic at all times during the work.

Drivers will be detoured to to Center Drive and Kempsville Road before re-accessing Newtown Road. Northbound motorists will reverse the detour.

The closure is part of a widening project on the I-264 bridge over Newtown Road.