Newtown Road at I-264 interchange to close for bridge work overnight this week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Newtown Road at the Interstate 264 interchange will fully close overnight for bridge work some days this week.

The closures will affect both northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closures are scheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 11 starting as early as 7 p.m. each night. The road will reopen around 5 a.m. the next morning.

Northbound Newtown Road will be closed just north of Greenwich Road, and southbound Newtown Road will be closed just south of Center Drive.

During the closures, left turns will be restricted from the I-264 off-ramp onto Newtown Road, which is exit 15.

Greenwich Road will remain open at all times.

Detours will be in place and direct southbound drivers to Center Drive and Kempsville Road so they can get back on Newtown Road. Northbound drivers will take the same route, but reversed.

The work comes as part of the widening of the I-264 bridge over Newtown Road, which is part of the extension to the existing collector-distributor road, from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16).

Work is weather-dependent.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.