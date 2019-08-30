Norfolk police chief to hold news conference on recent shootings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s police chief is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday to address recent shootings across the city.

Police said in a news release Chief Larry D. Boone will speak to members of the media at 2 p.m. at the Police Administration Building.

This comes after another violent night, which saw a total of five people injured in two separate shooting incidents.

Three men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the Fairmont Park neighborhood. Police took a suspect into custody.

This shooting happened not far from where two men were shot to death earlier in the week.

A shooting in Norfolk’s NEON District injured two men early Friday morning. One of the men was hospitalized, while the other was treated on the scene.

Look for more coverage on the news conference later today.