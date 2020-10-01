Newport News Police support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink badges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A few of the officers with Newport News Police may have a different look to their badges as they show their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of October, some officers will be wearing a pink badge to raise awareness on the fight against breast cancer. The pink badges are also to honor the survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease.

“Each of our officers were given the opportunity to purchase these badges and a portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be split between two breast cancer research charities chosen by the vendor,” said police officials in a statement released Thursday.

“The first charity is The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation and the second is The Firefighter Cancer Support Network. We are honored to be able to show our support for breast cancer research and to help those affected.”

