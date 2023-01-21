New traffic pattern coming to the Hampton Road Bridge Tunnel soon. (Photo Courtesy: HBRT and VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will have a new traffic pattern as early as January 28.

The HBRT Expansion Project has completed a temporary bridge to allow the construction to begin on a new permanent structure.

People traveling on I-64, toward Norfolk will shift to the left onto a temporary bridge after exiting the tunnel.

After the new structure is complete the temporary bridge will be removed.

HRBT is asking all drivers to be patient and pay attention to digital signs for important messages during that time.