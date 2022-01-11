New traffic calming program added to Norfolk’s battle against speeding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For years, the Lakewood Civic League in Norfolk has tried to get speed humps or speed tables installed on Willow Wood Drive connecting Tidewater Drive to Granby Street.

Last week, the city put in the speed humps to get drivers to slow down.

Even heavy trucks respect the speed humps as they slow down.

“If they don’t slow down, their fillings will fall out of their teeth,” said Lakewood Civic League President Candice Dettloff, who fought hard to take part in this Norfolk pilot project to take on speeding,

“If they go across the speed table and do not slow down, they get really shook up. It is called the coffee test. You don’t want to have a cup of coffee in your hands when you go over the bump,” Dettloff said while laughing.

We yelled at driver Hector Romero as he passed by, asking him what he thinks of the new speed humps.

“I love it. Why? It keeps people safe, especially in their neighborhood, it is really good,” he said.

When some drivers slow down, others speed up and go around. One driver was going down Willow Wood Drive on the wrong side of the yellow line.

On social media, some think the humps belong in the dump.

“They do not like having to put their foot on the brake and slow down to 15 mph to go over the table or hump,” Dettloff told us.

But what we found was a thumbs-up approval from a few drivers. Two drivers gave us thumbs up when asked what they think. Driver Jamaica Shaw turned around to tell us what she thinks.

“It was three days ago. I was coming this way and I hit the first one hard and I forgot about it, but it’s a good change and I like it,” she said.

We got this statement from the City of Norfolk about the pilot traffic calming program:

“The Department of Transit has worked with the Lakewood and Lafayette Shores Civic Leagues over the past two years on a pilot project to address speeding concerns on Willow Wood Drive. Over the past week, four speed tables were installed, along with the advanced warning signs. Installation of the advance speed table approach pavement markings is expected to take place tomorrow or as soon as the temperatures will allow for proper installation. This is one step toward advancing the city’s Vision Zero initiative and addressing the concerns of the community.”

Dixie Dickenson thinks traffic calming is good, especially in a school zone.

“It is necessary. It is a speed strip when kids are in school. It is dangerous across from the park, the library, to the school, and back again. This is basically a highway 50 miles an hour-plus,” Dickenson said.

For the folks we found out here there is a hope there are more speed humps in the City of Norfolk.