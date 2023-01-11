Norfolk’s Texas de Brazil at MacArther Center closed in April, not long after a deadly shooting inside the mall. (WAVY Photo/Brett Hall)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place.

Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.

In a newsletter to patrons, BROTHERS said the extra space was key, in addition to other perks.

“The lack of an elevator, parking issues, ventilation problems, limited kitchen space and other challenges were unacceptable [at the E. Plume location]. We have been looking for a new home for the past year and are happy to inform you we found it.”

BROTHERS has many items you’d expect from a high-end steak and seafood restaurant, from crab cakes and scallops to lamb chops and a $60, 16-ounce cowboy ribeye. It also offers regular jazz performers, but doesn’t stay open late into the night (the latest it’s open is 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday).

The change brings a local flavor to the space once held by the national chain Texas de Brazil. Texas de Brazil cited “recent tragic events that occurred at MacArthur Center” when it decided to permanently close back in May 2022. A fatal shooting had recently occurred inside the mall, and several more have happened at the mall in recent years.

“Unfortunately, we can no longer operate at the current location due to recent incidents, as the safety of our staff and our guests is our number one priority,” an email from the company read.

BROTHERS’ arrival will also bring some new energy to a mall that’s lost many stores as malls and other brick-and-mortar businesses continue to struggle in the age of online shopping. Nearby Urban Outfitters on Granby Street downtown just closed in at the turn of the new year.

Elsewhere downtown, WAVY’s still working to find out what is expected to move into the Brick Anchor Brew-House location at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets. The nearly 7-year-old restaurant’s last day is February 3.