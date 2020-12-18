NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Simon Properties in Virginia announced Friday that new stores have arrived at the Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets just in time for the holidays.
The company says that several retailers, dining options, and entertainment are already up and running with more expected to open in the coming weeks.
Now open locally:
Norfolk Premium Outlets
Williamsburg Premium Outlets
- Victoria’s Secret Outlet — The only outlet in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
- Vera Bradley Outlet — The only outlet in the Central and Coastal Virginia Region.
- Sperry Outlet — The only outlet in Virginia.
Check each retailer’s website for shopping options such as in person, curbside pick-up, and pickup in-store.
Additional stores and entertainment venues have also arrived at the Leesburg Premium Outlets in Leesburg, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Alexandria, and Potomac Mills in Woodbridge.
For more information on additional locations, click here.
Latest News
- Scientists recruiting for study on COVID-19 vaccine and male fertility
- New stores arrive at Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets
- Norfolk International Airport to host holiday music series
- Billing cycle to be shortened for December and January with Suffolk Public Utilities
- 2 men arrested in connection with string of commercial robberies in Norfolk