New stores arrive at Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Simon Properties in Virginia announced Friday that new stores have arrived at the Norfolk and Williamsburg Premium Outlets just in time for the holidays.

The company says that several retailers, dining options, and entertainment are already up and running with more expected to open in the coming weeks. 

Now open locally:

Norfolk Premium Outlets

Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Check each retailer’s website for shopping options such as in person, curbside pick-up, and pickup in-store.

Additional stores and entertainment venues have also arrived at the Leesburg Premium Outlets in Leesburg, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Alexandria, and Potomac Mills in Woodbridge.

For more information on additional locations, click here.

