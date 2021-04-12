New spay and neuter clinic established by Norfolk organization

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is set to open the region’s first low-cost, high-volume spay/neuter clinic in June 2021.

According to the organization, the new clinic will double the current clinic’s capacity, which will increase the number of surgeries the group can perform.

They say more than 13,000 surgeries will be done yearly at the new clinic located on East Little Creek Road. In addition to the surgeries, the facility plans to be a vaccination and wellness exam site.

The Norfolk SPCA raised more than $300,000 for building the new space and operational expenses.

They’re expected to start welcoming patients in June 2021.

