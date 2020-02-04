New skilled trades program aiming to train more women in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Officials from the Hampton Roads Workforce Council announced a new program to help train more women in the skilled trades industry.

The WISC program, or Women In Skilled Careers, is a 12-week program hoping to train women in six tracks: marine coating, marine electrical, maritime welding, outside machinist, sheet metal fabrication, pipefitting.

Through partnerships with multiple organizations, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council hopes the program will provide “an opportunity for participants to obtain industry-recognized credentials and receive paid work experience.”

Latonya English, a One Stop Deputy Director at the Virginia Career Works Norfolk Center, said women are underrepresented in the growing industry such as ship repair.

With the Department of Labor Women’s Bureau fully funding the $500,000 grant for the program, WISC is projected to target women who are veterans and military spouses; women affected by homelessness, domestic violence, and/or human trafficking; and women earning at or below the federal poverty line.

Participants will receive support for child-care and transportation costs, but must be 18 years old or older to apply.

