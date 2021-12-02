New signage going up on old Norfolk Southern building in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new sign of the times for a downtown Norfolk high rise.

Chopper 10 flew above the new TowneBank building at 3 Commercial Place, which is the old Norfolk Southern tower, to see work being done at the building.

Crews from Hampton-based SignMedia are in the process of installing new TowneBank signage on the 22nd floor. The new signs will be placed on three sides of the building. The six-foot-tall aluminum letters will be installed one at a time.

Officials say the work should be completed in January.

Norfolk Southern vacated the 388,000-square-foot building when it moved its corporate headquarters to Atlanta.

Now, TowneBank will share the 22 stories with Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. The deal for the sale was finalized in June 2020 and also includes the Commercial Place parking garage at 520 East Main Street.

Nearly 900 people in total will eventually work in the tower, with about 400 from TowneBank and 475 from CHKD.

TowneBank has already begun to move into the building. It will bring executive and operations teams from Towne Financial Services, including TowneBank Mortgage, Towne Insurance, and Towne Benefits, together in one building.