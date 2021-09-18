New selfie museum Homage Hall opens in Norfolk; pays tribute to late Roger Brown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Military Circle Mall in Norfolk became a creative and inspiring place to be Saturday morning for the opening of a new selfie museum.

9 Hampton Roads Young Black Creatives came together alongside Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, for a ribbon-cutting of Homage Hall.

“We do want to create a safe space for creatives to come together to collaborate because there’s not that many opportunities for us,” said founder Chenese Brickhouse.

A quick look around and it’s easy to see all the homegrown heroes highlighted in spaces perfect for photos. There were also walls for social injustice, education, and the oceanfront.



From music to sports, it was a tribute to the best Virginia has to offer.

“Just to uplift, show love, give people their flowers while they’re still here instead of waiting until they’re gone like Roger Brown whom unfortunately passed away yesterday,” said Cheria Brickhouse.

Military Circle Mall in Norfolk became a creative and inspiring place to be this morning for the opening of a new selfie museum.



9 Hampton Roads Young black Creatives came together alongside Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander for a ribbon cutting of Homage Hall. pic.twitter.com/AJJKoIwEV9 — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) September 18, 2021

Brown was a Virginia Sports Hall of Famer from Surry County who racked up 6 NFL Pro Bowl selections as a towering defensive tackle in the 1960s. He was a major figure in Portsmouth and Hampton Roads and was known for his kindness and community involvement.

Mayor Kenny Alexander says the founders of this project are using their talent to inspire the younger generation just like Brown did.



“I’m not discouraged by a pandemic I’m not discouraged by anything because it too shall pass what will last is what we do today…this is a space where people from all over Virginia will come to learn about who we are,” said Alexander.

The creators plan to add more Virginia stars in the future.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.



