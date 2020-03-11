New retail, apartment complex possibly coming to Norfolk

Breaking News
Gravity 400 Conceptual renderings courtesy of Cox, Kliewer & Company, P.C. Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Marathon Development Group is proposing a major housing and retail complex for Waterside Drive in downtown Norfolk.

The six-story building and parking garage is in the application process and will possibly be built in front of the ICON Norfolk apartment building.

The space is expected to have apartments on the top five floors with retail space, a fitness room, pool, and leasing office on the ground floor.

While the development schedule, cost, and building details haven not been confirmed, the complex is expected to be called Gravity 400.

