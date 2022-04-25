NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Arts is set to unveil a new public artwork in Bay Oaks Park.

The sculpture, commissioned by the Norfolk Public Art Program from artists Jonathan Russell and Saori Ide Russell of Ride Art Studio, will be unveiled on May 7, at 10 a.m. in Bay Oaks Park located at 2413 E. Ocean View Blvd. Councilman Tommy Smigiel will be in attendance as a special guest.

Titled “Dialogue,” the sculpture is 23 feet tall, free-standing, and stainless steel. Its kinetic movements represent the idea that there is unity in diversity. Officials say it represents a resilient and supportive community coming together like the Ocean View neighborhood.

The artwork celebrates their resiliency and community grassroots efforts. The artist team was selected, contracted, and created the artwork entirely during the pandemic.